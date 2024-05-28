Video. Taiwan legislature passes pro-China changes

Supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gather in front of the legislative building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.
Taiwan legislature passes pro-China changes

The Nationalists, advocating unification with China, gained a single-seat majority in January elections, while the presidency went to pro-independence Lai Ching-te. Thousands protested the changes, and legislative debates turned contentious with shouting and pushing.

