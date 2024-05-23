Video. WATCH: Find balance and joy in yoga with Animals!

Participants in Spencer, Massachusetts, enjoyed a 50-minute vinyasa flow class where the animals' antics provided both joy and stress relief. Organized by Beyond Yoga & Wellness and led by owner Ashley Bousquet, these sessions are so popular they often sell out within 24 hours, attracting attendees who travel long distances for this unique experience.

Participants in Spencer, Massachusetts, enjoyed a 50-minute vinyasa flow class where the animals' antics provided both joy and stress relief. Organized by Beyond Yoga & Wellness and led by owner Ashley Bousquet, these sessions are so popular they often sell out within 24 hours, attracting attendees who travel long distances for this unique experience.