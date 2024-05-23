Piglets feeding on the backyard grass and interacting with yoga class participants


Video. WATCH: Find balance and joy in yoga with Animals!

Participants in Spencer, Massachusetts, enjoyed a 50-minute vinyasa flow class where the animals' antics provided both joy and stress relief. Organized by Beyond Yoga & Wellness and led by owner Ashley Bousquet, these sessions are so popular they often sell out within 24 hours, attracting attendees who travel long distances for this unique experience.

