Video. Locals patrol streets amid persistent unrest

France deployed an additional 1,000 security personnel on May 22, joining the 1,700 already present, following a curfew imposed to quell unrest that has claimed at least four lives since May 13. Changes to voting laws approved on May 14, expanding eligibility for French nationals, have further fueled tensions with the indigenous Kanak population.

France deployed an additional 1,000 security personnel on May 22, joining the 1,700 already present, following a curfew imposed to quell unrest that has claimed at least four lives since May 13. Changes to voting laws approved on May 14, expanding eligibility for French nationals, have further fueled tensions with the indigenous Kanak population.