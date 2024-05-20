Video. French security forces seek to retake control of New Caledonia highway

French security forces utilised armored vehicles and backhoes to clear charred barricades, aiming to regain control of the highway leading to the international airport in violence-stricken New Caledonia. The archipelago, marred by deadly unrest, has long been a focal point of indigenous aspirations for independence from France.

