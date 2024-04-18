Video. Georgia Protests Continue into Third Day Over "Foreign Influence" Law

Tens of thousands rallied in Georgia's capital for the third consecutive day after lawmakers advanced a controversial "foreign influence" law. Similar to Russia's legislation, the bill mandates media outlets and NGOs receiving over 20% of funding from abroad to register as "organizations pursuing foreign interests." Despite opposition, the draft law passed its first reading in parliament amid altercations, prompting some MPs to resign. Protesters demand the ruling party revoke the bill, citing threats to Georgia's European alignment. While mostly peaceful, some demonstrators clashed with reporters and government buildings. The Interior Ministry urges protesters to refrain from illegal actions, as tensions persist since the protest's start on Monday, resulting in detentions and injuries.

