Video. Aftermath of Russian attacks on Ukrainian villages

Rescuers recovered the bodies of two more victims from the site of Tuesday's strike in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, bringing the total number of victims to three.

One of the victims is a 13-year-old boy, the State Emergency Service said.

On Tuesday, a Russian missile destroyed a two-story residential building in Kostiantynivka, killing three people and injuring three others.

A Russian attack struck a grocery store and a pharmacy in a Ukrainian village close to the border with Russia on Wednesday, killing three people including a 14-year-old girl, authorities said, as the Kremlin’s forces kept up their barrages of urban areas of Ukraine.

The strike on Lyptsi, some 10 kilometres from the border, also injured a 16-year-old boy and a woman, officials in the northeastern Kharkiv region said.

They did not specify what kind of weapons were used.