Some of the world's finest timepieces are on show this week at Watches and Wonders. The world's largest watchmaking gathering opened its doors on Tuesday at Geneva's Palexpo. Fifty-four brands, from the most famous to the most confidential, are taking part this year.

For this 2024 edition, the show will be open to the general public for three days, while a watchmaking village, exhibitions, workshops and guided tours will punctuate Geneva city centre.