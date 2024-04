New video footage shows the destruction at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after Israel pulled out some of its troops from the Gaza Strip city.

Israel’s military announced it was drawing back forces from the 98th paratroopers division who had been operating in the area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, bringing Israeli troop levels in Gaza to some of the lowest levels since the war began.

The Hamas stronghold has been the main focus of Israel’s offensive in recent months.