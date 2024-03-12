Video. WATCH: Palestinians mark Ramadan amid the ruins of war

The start of Ramadan, typically a time of joy and reflection for Muslims around the world, in Gaza has been overshadowed by the grim reality of a conflict that has claimed over 30,000 lives and left vast swaths of the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

