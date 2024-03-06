Next
Watch: The eco-innovator weaving natural waste into fabric in India
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MEDIA CITY
Next
Are concerns about the EU's new regulation on deforestation justified?
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION - EURONEWS IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THIS PROGRAMME
Next
Why do Ukrainian refugees need childcare in their host countries?
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION
Video. Louis Vuitton and Valentino steal the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week
Valentino presented a chic ode to black, blending modern flair with nostalgic touches, while Louis Vuitton celebrated Nicolas Ghesquière's 10th anniversary with a stunning retrospective.