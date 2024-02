The monumental basins of a former submarine base in the French city of Bordeaux have been transformed into immense living canvases.

Works by the great Dutch masters, from Vermeer to Van Gogh will be on display at the Bassins des Lumières, the largest digital arts centre in the world, until January 2025.

The centre, which opened in 2020, offers immersive experiences providing a fresh perspective on world-renowned masterpieces.