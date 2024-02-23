Video. WATCH: Spanish firefighters tackle buildings on fire in Valencia

Meanwhile firefighters and police have begun examining the interior of the two residential towers that were destroyed by fire in the Spanish city as questions rose about how the fire spread so rapidly.

Valencia's Mayor María José Catalá said that the danger of the 14-story building collapsing and the intense heat from the fire initially prevented emergency workers from getting in to search for any survivors.

The fire started on Thursday evening, it's not yet known how, and quickly engulfed the buildings.

Experts said that the building's polyurethane cladding may have contributed to the fire's ferocity.