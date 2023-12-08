WATCH: Displaced Palestinians suffer cold temperatures and lack of infrastructure

Displaced Palestinians face freezing temperatures, overcrowding and lack of basic services such as water in the Muwasi settlement, in southern Gaza.

Israeli military has dubbed Musawi a "safe zone", where basic supplies will be available. But reports indicate that Musawi is little more than a single UN shelter suffering from overcrowing and poor facilities. It is reportedly unable to take newcomers - yet on some days, hundreds of people arrive.

More than 1.87 million Palestinians have been displaced by the war that broke out after Hamas militants launched an attack on Israel.