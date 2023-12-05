Revelers take part in a traditional St. Nicholas procession in the village of Lidecko, Czech Republic, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.
no comment

WATCH: With devil and grim reaper in tow, St Nicholas leads parade through snowy Czech villages

There's a thick carpet of snow underfoot, as St. Nicholas leads a procession of followers dressed in grim reaper and devil costumes on a journey through the village of Lidecko.

There's a thick carpet of snow underfoot, as St. Nicholas leads a procession of followers dressed in grim reaper and devil costumes on a journey through the village of Lidecko.

This old, pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in just a few villages in the region, known as Wallachia.

The devils wear homemade masks made of sheepskin and travel with white, scythe-carrying creatures that represent death.

The custom reportedly dates from the pagan era before Christianity, when masks helped the mountainous region’s inhabitants defend themselves against the demons of winter.

More from no comment

Latest video

Sorry, this content is not available in your country