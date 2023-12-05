WATCH: With devil and grim reaper in tow, St Nicholas leads parade through snowy Czech villages

There's a thick carpet of snow underfoot, as St. Nicholas leads a procession of followers dressed in grim reaper and devil costumes on a journey through the village of Lidecko.

This old, pre-Christmas tradition has survived for centuries in just a few villages in the region, known as Wallachia.

The devils wear homemade masks made of sheepskin and travel with white, scythe-carrying creatures that represent death.

The custom reportedly dates from the pagan era before Christianity, when masks helped the mountainous region’s inhabitants defend themselves against the demons of winter.