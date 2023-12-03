WATCH: Hundreds protest against Israeli government in Tel Aviv

Hundreds of people gather in the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against the Israeli government and, in particular, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"He is weakening our country" says Sharon Huderland, one of those protesting, "he was warned... and the horrific massacre on the 7 October is our price and there's blood on his hands".

The protest comes as Israel and Hamas returned to trading strikes after the expiry of a truce on Friday, with both sides brushing off international calls to extend the pause. The truce marked the first break in the fighting since October 7, when Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 people in Israel and took another 240 hostage.

In Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry says Israel's response to the attack, a sustained military operation, has killed more than 15,000.