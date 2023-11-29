Watch: Gaza Strip residents queue at fuel and gas stations

Crowds in the territory overwhelmed gas and petrol stations as people tried to stock up on basic goods.

Since the start of the conflict, Israel has barred fuel supplies from entering Gaza, claiming it could be used by Hamas for military purposes.

At a fuel station on Gaza’s north-south main thoroughfare, dozens waited for hours in long lines to refill their tanks with gasoline.

Resident Mohammad Hammad said he had been waiting for several days to get cooking gas.

United Nations aid agencies had said fuel deliveries were closely being supervised.

On Monday, Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their cease-fire until Wednesday, raising the prospect of further exchanges of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel and a longer halt to their deadliest and most destructive war.

Israel has repeatedly vowed to resume the war with “full force” to destroy Hamas once it’s clear that no more hostages will be freed under the current agreement’s terms.