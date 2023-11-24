Watch: Acrobats entertain children at a school for displaced in Rafah

In the south of the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, a group of young Palestinians put on an acrobatic show in a school converted into a shelter for displaced families.

Youssef Khedr a member of the Gaza Circus said, "Despite the hardships and the war conditions we are going through, we get happy when a child gives us a smile while performing because the child has gone through a lot of psychological stress. Through the performance, we show to the world that we entertain these children so they don't develop psychological issues because of the fear and horror they have seen.".