WATCH: Brookfield Zoo treats lemurs to a special Thanksgiving feast

Unlike the nostalgic holiday menu which includes the usual fare of turkey, dressing, and cranberry sauce, this year's table has an array of snack food items.

Ramses and Moses, who are both 16 years old, seemed to enjoy a nutritious feast of air-popped popcorn; toast, which was made of primate biscuit mixed with honey; jelly beans that were created with strawberry and lime sugar-free gelatin in coffee bean molds; pretzel sticks made of primate biscuits; and apple juice in cups featuring the zigzag pattern on the cartoon character’s shirt.

Additionally, the lemurs were treated to pies made of a primate biscuit crust and filled with mashed sweet potatoes garnished with almonds and puffed rice cereal.