Watch: South Korean defence minister visits US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson

South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik visited a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson on Wednesday.

Shin was welcomed by Rear Admiral Carlos Sardiello, commander of Carrier Strike Group "The US-ROK alliance remains at a high level of readiness to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat, any adversary," said Sardiello in his welcome speech.

On Tuesday, North Korea launched its military spy satellite, saying it placed the satellite into orbit with its third launch attempt this year.