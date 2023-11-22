Watch: Aftermath of Israeli army attack on Tulkarem refugee camp in West Bank

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that the Israeli military killed six Palestinians during a raid then airstrike on a flashpoint refugee camp in the northern city of Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank.

Intense fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the camp began late Tuesday and raged for six hours until early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday mourned those killed after Israeli airstrikes on Deir al-Balah with mourners praying together next to bodies wrapped in white shrouds.

Staff at the main hospital in Deir al-Balah said it had received the bodies of 128 people.