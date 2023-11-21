Watch: Residents and displaced Gazans receiving bags of flour at the UN Relief

In Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, bags of flour are distributed to residents and displaced Gazans at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) distribution center. The Palestinian territory, facing a prolonged Israeli-led blockade and besieged since the outbreak of war on October 7, is grappling with significant shortages of food, water, fuel, and limited access to essential medical supplies.

