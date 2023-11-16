Watch: Israel releases footage of raid in Gaza

The Israeli military says it has bombed the residence of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh in the Gaza Strip early Thursday.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces said the house of Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, was used as a meeting point for plotting attacks against Israel.

The IDF released footage showing the explosion and also showed video of what it said were its troops fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Haniyeh is not believed to be in the Gaza Strip as his most recent video message, released by Hamas earlier this month, claimed to show him speaking from Doha, Qatar.