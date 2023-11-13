Thousands of South Africans take part in a march in support of Palestinians living in Gaza on Saturday as the Israel-Hamas conflict rages on, demanding the Israeli ambassador be expelled.

Marchers were led by clergy from different faiths, chanting "Free Palestine". Iconic anti-apartheid cleric, Dr Allan Boesak calls for the Israeli embassy to be shut down.

"We are sick and tired of the apartheid Israel and we must demonstrate that with our actions" added the Secretary General of the ruling African National Congress, Fikile Mbalula, who echoed his calls for the embassy to be "closed".