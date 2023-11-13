Watch: British King Charles leads Remembrance Day Service in London

King Charles III, the British monarch, led a two-minute silence in London on Sunday to honour the dead in his first remembrance service since being crowned.

The ceremony came a day after violence marred Armistice Day commemorations.

Almost 10,000 veterans marched past the Cenotaph memorial in central London, while thousands more members of the public gathered in tribute to British and Commonwealth servicemen and women who have died in battle.

The king, along with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer, laid wreaths on the Cenotaph shortly after the nation fell silent at 11.00 am.