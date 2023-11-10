WATCH: Ecuador police and military raid prison for second day

For a consecutive day on Thursday, a large contingent of police and military personnel conducted extensive searches within Ecuador's most perilous prison, the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil.

A video released by the Armed Forces depicted numerous inmates emerging into a courtyard in their underwear, escorted by soldiers, and subsequently instructed to lie face down.

Upon the conclusion of the two-day operation, the agency reported significant seizures, including almost three kilograms of drugs, five firearms (comprising handguns and long guns), 4,179 rounds of ammunition, a fragmentation grenade, and 123 cell phones, among various other prohibited items.

This year alone, the collaborative efforts of police and military teams have intervened in this prison on eight occasions.