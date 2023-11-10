Ecuador prison raid
no comment

WATCH: Ecuador police and military raid prison for second day

For a consecutive day on Thursday, a large contingent of police and military personnel conducted extensive searches within Ecuador's most perilous prison, the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil.

For a consecutive day on Thursday, a large contingent of police and military personnel conducted extensive searches within Ecuador's most perilous prison, the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil.

A video released by the Armed Forces depicted numerous inmates emerging into a courtyard in their underwear, escorted by soldiers, and subsequently instructed to lie face down.

Upon the conclusion of the two-day operation, the agency reported significant seizures, including almost three kilograms of drugs, five firearms (comprising handguns and long guns), 4,179 rounds of ammunition, a fragmentation grenade, and 123 cell phones, among various other prohibited items.

This year alone, the collaborative efforts of police and military teams have intervened in this prison on eight occasions.

More from no comment

Latest video