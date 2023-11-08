Protesters confront the police during a protest by right wing demonstrators near the national headquarters of Spain's Socialist Party in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023
Watch: thousands of right wing marchers protest outside acting Prime Minister's Madrid office

Thousands of far-right demonstrators gathered outside the headquarters of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday in a tense protest against his proposed law granting amnesty to Catalan separatists.

Sanchez's highly controversial bill seeks to grant amnesty to Catalans being prosecuted over for their involvement in the failed attempt to secede from the rest of Spain in 2017.

The legislation would enable the outgoing prime minister to obtain the support of pro-independence party lawmakers, essential for forming a government.

Nearly 7,000 demonstrators gathered Tuesday, according to authorities, carrying placards emblazoned with the words "no to amnesty" and "Spain does not pay traitors", TV images showed.

Some protesters were dispersed by police charges and tear gas.

