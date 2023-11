Filipinos carrying flowers, candles and bags of food thronged cemeteries across the Catholic-majority Philippines on Wednesday to pay their respects to dead loved ones on All Saints' Day.

Hundreds of thousands of people fanned out across sprawling graveyards in the capital Manila to hold picnics on tombs or pray quietly in front of a relative or friend's final resting place.

Among the visitors at Manila North Cemetery was Zenaida Cruz, 77, who walked slowly with her husband to the tomb of her parents and grandparents to offer candles and a prayer.

Cruz used to leave flowers at the gravesite, but inflation had pushed the prices of even simple bouquets beyond her limited budget.

"As long as I can walk, I will still visit, because this is a tradition," Cruz told AFP.

"This tradition won't fade, but of course, it won't be as grand as before when there were many flowers and many candles."

The annual ritual is an ancient Christian tradition honouring all saints and martyrs who died for the faith.

In the deeply religious Philippines, the day is a public holiday to enable people to travel hours to visit gravesites in far-flung parts of the country.