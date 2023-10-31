Watch: Gazans get creative charging their phones in the absence of fuel

Palestinians inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis have resorted to charging their phones with car batteries in order to stay connected to their families.

Displaced people, hospitals and NGOs across Gaza are facing an electricity crisis. Israel has banned fuel imports from entering the enclave as part of its blockade.

Phone and internet services have also collapsed in the besieged territory under Israel’s military bombardment, more than two million Palestinians are now without reliable communication to the outside world.