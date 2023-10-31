Watch: Europe's largest Halloween celebration thrills in Northern Ireland

With over 100,000 visitors sampling the spooky atmosphere during a four-day Halloween festival in Derry, Northern Ireland's second-largest city, the event's organisers say the medieval walled city is home to Europe's largest celebration of the ancient rite.

Street illuminations, aerial performances, pyrotechnics and music, as well as spooks and spirits crossing over to join the festivities, bring magic and mischief to the city's streets, and thrilling revellers of all ages.

Despite strong winds cancelling a coordinated drone show on November 30th, the festival "seems to be getting bigger every year, so it's very enjoyable," says one visitor.