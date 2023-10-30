Watch: Dracula’s spooky Transylvanian castle sees record Halloween visitors

The castle most associated with the story of Count Dracula sits above the trees in the autumnal sunshine. This time of year is peak season for the historic site, known as Bran Castle.

Alexandru Priscu, Bran Castle's marketing manager, said the daily visitor record was broken on the 29th of October when 9,000 people visited the medieval fortress beating the previous record of just under 7,000.

The castle, where Vlad the Impaler, the prince who inspired the Dracula novel, is believed to have stayed, became a much-loved residence of Queen Marie of Romania who, before she died in 1938, had it restored to be used as a royal residence.