Watch: Hurricane Norma makes landfall in Mexico as Category 1 storm

Hurricane Norma made landfall this Saturday in the south of the Mexican Baja California Peninsula, bringing with it torrential rain and high waves near resorts where 60,000 tourists were staying.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) said that the cyclone impacted the La Pez neighbourhood south of the town of Todos Santos at 17:00 GMT

Hotel workers had recommended tourists stay "completely protected" at their accommodation until the authorities provide further instructions.

So far, no injuries have been reported by Mexican officials.