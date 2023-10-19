WATCH: Deserted streets at the Rafah border crossing

Streets leading to the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing were deserted on Thursday as the Egypt-Gaza border remained closed.

Humanitarian workers at the border again warned that the aid must be allowed in as soon as possible, as perishable supplies had already begun to spoil.

Officials confirmed on Thursday afternoon that a deal had been agreed to open the Rafah border crossing from Friday to allow the passage of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel cut off supplies of water, electricity, fuel and food to the long-blockaded Palestinian enclave following the 7 October Hamas assault on Israeli border communities near Gaza.

More than 1,400 people have been killed since the Hamas assault in Israel, which has responded with a withering aerial campaign that has so far killed nearly 3,500 people in Gaza.