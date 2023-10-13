Watch: Israeli forces release video of attack on Gaza-adjacent outpost

The Israeli Defence Forces released footage on Friday showing what it said was an elite unit retaking a military outpost near the Gaza separation fence from Hamas militants in the hours after Hamas' assault on southern Israel on 7 October.

The military said it killed more than 60 Hamas fighters, arrested 26 more and rescued 250 people.

It referred to those people as "hostages" but did not specify who they were or under what circumstances they were being held.

Among those captured, the army said, was Muhammad Abu A'ali, who it described as the deputy commander of the Hamas Southern Naval Division.