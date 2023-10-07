No comment of the week

In Ukraine, this Friday, a Russian airstrike killed a 10-year-old child and injured 23 people during an attack on the city of Kharkiv.

In New York City, Donald Trump faced New York fraud allegations on the first day of his trial. He arrived at a New York court just a few miles south of Trump Tower on Monday.

This trial could potentially result in the former president and his family business paying hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. It has already posed a significant threat to his business career in the city where it all began.

In Vatican City, a small group of protesters gathered on Wednesday to advocate for the ordination of women. This took place while Pope Francis conducted the opening mass for a three-week-long meeting regarding the future of the Catholic Church in St. Peter’s Square.

During a ceremony in Bogotá, the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the Minister of Defense, Ivan Velasquez, asked for forgiveness from the families of individuals who were forcibly disappeared during Colombia's six-decade-long conflict.

At least 104,600 people have been forcibly disappeared in connection with Colombia's conflict, involving leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries, criminal groups, and the government. Nearly 89,800 are still missing.

In Jerusalem, the Israel-based group Women Wage Peace and the Palestinian group Women of the Sun came together at a rally in Jerusalem on Wednesday in support of a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Images released by Azerbaijan's State Security Service show Arayik Harutyunyan, a former president of the recently captured separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, being detained by Azerbaijani security agents.

Let the pictures tell the story.