WATCH: Thousands of Christians participate in annual Jerusalem March

Thousands of Christian worshipers from around the world participated on Wednesday in the annual Jerusalem March, a festive parade that takes place in the middle of the week-long Jewish Sukkot holiday.

Christians hailing from almost all the continents beat drums, blew traditional Jewish shofar horns, sang worship songs, handed out candy, and carried religious icons.

Israel has cultivated close ties in recent years with evangelical Christians, many of whom profess a strong affinity for the Jewish faith and consider modern Israeli history a fulfilling biblical prophecy.