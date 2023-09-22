Watch: Artist creates 'Human Rights Wall' in heart of Paris

The faces of the six international activists - Nasrin Sotoudeh, Dr Mukwege, Chelsea Manning, Malala Yousafzai, Angela Davis and Greta Thunberg - are plastered on a "human rights wall" in the 12th arrondissement of Paris.

The fresco, inaugurated on the 21 September, was created by Marseille street artist Mahn Kloix under the aegis of NGO, Amnesty International.

The idea is to honour the fight for human rights by activists who often pay a high price for their actions. The artist will change the faces every six months.