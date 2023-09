Ultra-Orthodox Jews use chickens in the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Observant Jews believe they transfer their past years' sins into the chicken, symbolically ridding themselves of their transgressions. The ritual is performed before the Day of Atonement - Yom Kippur - the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Haredim make up 13% of the Israel's 9.7 million population and are growing faster than any other group, at about 4% annually.