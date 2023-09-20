WATCH: Serge Gainsbourg's house opened to the public

The house where iconic French singer Serge Gainsbourg spent the last years of his life is now open to the public.

An undisputed star of the francophone music industry, the artist died in 1991 in this building on Rue Verneuil in Paris.

Through emotional and personal anecdotes Charlotte Gainsbourg, the singer's daughter, guides visitors on a journey through the house, allowing them to enter the intimacy of the family and see the home as it was left thirty years ago.

Some 100,000 visitors a year are expected to visit the museum, and bookings are already sold out until the end of the year.