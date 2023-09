Soldiers with amputated limbs scaled Ukraine's Klyuch Mountain at an altitude of 927m near the village of Trukhaniv, in the Lviv region on Saturday

Together with volunteers from the NGO 'Veterans GO', the Lviv Regional Military Administration organises inclusive hiking trips for veterans as part of their rehabilitation.

“It's a moral relief,” said Ukrainian amputee and serviceman Vasyl. “Hiking distracts you from your problems. It is morally very positive for people like us, in this condition.”