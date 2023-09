Kim Jong Un concluded his six-day trip to Russia's Far East on Sunday by visiting the “Streets of the Far East” exhibition on Russky Island outside Vladivostok.

The Governor of Russia's Primorye region showed the North Korean leader samples of products made in Primorye - including some that are being used in fighting in Ukraine - according to Russian state media.

Kim was presented with a bulletproof vest, together with six drones produced in Primorye.