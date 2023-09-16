WATCH: Rescue teams in Derna find more bodies beneath the rubble

Volunteers digging through mud and rubble in Libya's eastern city of Derna continued finding bodies on Friday, almost a week after a powerful storm unleashed catastrophic flooding that tore through the coastal city.

Rescue teams have been searching through hollowed-out buildings in what was Libya’s fourth-most populated city before the unusual Mediterranean storm unleashed the floods.

The death toll has eclipsed 11,000 and more than 10,000 are missing. The volunteers have arrived from all over Libya.