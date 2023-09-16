WATCH: Mexicans celebrate independence day in a riot of colourful costumes

Mexicans gathered in the capital's Zocalo square on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s Independence Day celebrations, which were kicked off by "El Grito" - the traditional cry of independence by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

It is a commemoration of the day in September 1810 when a Catholic priest, Miguel Hidalgo y Costillo, known as Father Hidalgo made the first call for independence from Spain.

In Zinacantan, southern Mexico, Indigenous people celebrate Independence Day by placing an image of Hidalgo on an altar, lighting candles and decorating it with floral arrangements