WATCH: Thousands of indigenous women from across Brazil march to protect their ancestral lands

Thousands of Indigenous women from across Brazil, many in traditional feather headdresses, marched in the capital to protest against the so-called "time-frame argument," a land case being heard by the Supreme Court.

The court was weighing the argument, which holds that native peoples should not have the right to lands where they were not present in 1988, when the current constitution was ratified.

In Brasilia, the court ended its latest deliberations on Thursday with four votes against and two in favour.

There are 11 judges in total, which left five still to vote in the case that the Supreme Court began hearing in 2021, but which has been adjourned several times.

Native lands are seen as key buffers against climate change as protected reservations serve to prevent logging and deforestation.