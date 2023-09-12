WATCH: Thousands of Israelis protest judicial overhaul on eve of hearing

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Jerusalem on Monday night to denounce the hard-right government's judicial overhaul ahead of a Supreme Court hearing on a key component of the reform package.

A full 15-judge panel of the country's top court is due to hear petitions on Tuesday against the first major part of the government's divisive reforms to have become law.

The parliament in July voted to limit the so-called "reasonableness clause" used by the Supreme Court to review and sometimes overturn government decisions.