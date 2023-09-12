WATCH: German basketball world champions welcomed home by fans

Fans gathered to welcome home the world champion German basketball team as the players sprayed champagne and showed off their medals.

Germany beat Serbia 83-77 to win the Basketball World Cup for the first time in Manila on Sunday, going unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Dennis Schroder finished as the game's top scorer with 28 points and was also named player of the tournament. Coach Gordon Herbert hailed Schroder's impact on the team, saying "we would not be here without him and he would not be here without the team".