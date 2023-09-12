WATCH: Burials, damages and emergency services in Morocco

Moroccan rescuers supported by foreign teams on Monday faced an intensifying race against time to dig out any survivors from the rubble of mountain villages after the country's strongest-ever earthquake.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck the Atlas mountains late on Friday southwest of the tourist centre of Marrakesh. It killed at least 2,681 people and injured over 2,500 others, according to the latest official toll.

Moroccan and Spanish rescuers were hard at work trying to extract five members of a family from a house that had been crushed by the quake.