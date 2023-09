More than 50 dogs showed off their surfing skills at a beach in Rancho Santa Fe, California, on Sunday.

The canines and their owners took part in the 18th Helen Woodward's Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon to raise funds for orphan pets at the centre.

The 'Best in Surf' winners were Sugar in 1st place, Delilah in 2nd place, and Guinness in 3rd place.