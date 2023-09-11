Watch: Help and rescue amid the rubble of devasted Morocco

Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco on Sunday stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages.

A 6.8-magnitude quake, according to the US Geological Survey - the strongest in the North African country's history - struck Friday at 11:11 pm in an area of the Atlas mountain range 72 kilometres southwest of the city of Marrakesh.

Volunteers have been visiting villages devastated by a powerful earthquake to distribute basic necessities to the survivors.