Morocco earthquake.
no comment

Watch: Help and rescue amid the rubble of devasted Morocco

Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco on Sunday stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages.

Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco on Sunday stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages.

A 6.8-magnitude quake, according to the US Geological Survey - the strongest in the North African country's history - struck Friday at 11:11 pm in an area of the Atlas mountain range 72 kilometres southwest of the city of Marrakesh.

Volunteers have been visiting villages devastated by a powerful earthquake to distribute basic necessities to the survivors.

More from no comment

Latest video