WATCH: Residents in Morocco wade through the rubble after huge earthquake

Over 800 people were killed after a powerful earthquake rattled Morocco on Friday night, with Marrakesh residents reporting "unbearable" screams followed the 6.8-magnitude quake.

Video footage shows residents slowly stepping over the rubble and among those waiting in the streets, too frightened to go inside for fear of aftershocks.

Moroccans also posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, including parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site.