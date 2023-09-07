WATCH: Destroyed buildings after cyclone kills at least 31 in southern Brazil

The death toll from a cyclone that unleashed torrential rain and flooding on southern Brazil rose to at least 31 Wednesday, authorities said, as the region braced for more violent weather.

The storms, which started Monday, left whole neighbourhoods submerged in floodwaters in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, forcing some residents to climb onto their roofs and wait to be rescued, officials said.

It is the latest in a series of deadly weather disasters to hit Brazil, which experts say are likely being made worse by climate change.